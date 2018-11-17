Ullmark will try to stop pucks from host Minnesota on Saturday.

The operative word here is "try," as Ullmark was shelled for five goals on 32 shots in a Nov. 8 showdown with the Canadiens, and fantasy owners may be reluctant to stream Buffalo's backup netminder after that stinker. It probably won't get any easier for Ullmark against the Wild considering they rank second in the league in high-danger scoring chances at 57.33 percent. Choose your goalies wisely with nine games remaining on Saturday's daily slate.