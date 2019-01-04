Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Picks up fourth straight win
Ullmark allowed three goals on 38 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.
Thursday's performance was another quality outing from Ullmark who continues to excel as Carter Hutton's backup in Buffalo. The win moves the Swede's record to an impressive 9-1-3 with a 2.74 GAA and .922 save percentage. Despite Ullmark's impressive run of late, the Sabres will likely revert back to Hutton for their next game Saturday in Boston.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...