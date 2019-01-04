Ullmark allowed three goals on 38 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Thursday's performance was another quality outing from Ullmark who continues to excel as Carter Hutton's backup in Buffalo. The win moves the Swede's record to an impressive 9-1-3 with a 2.74 GAA and .922 save percentage. Despite Ullmark's impressive run of late, the Sabres will likely revert back to Hutton for their next game Saturday in Boston.