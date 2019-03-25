Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Pitted against Devils on Monday
Ullmark will start Monday's road game in New Jersey, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Ullmark has been ice cold dating back to mid-February, posting a 1-7-0 record in eight appearances since Feb. 15. Facing a Devils team that has split two games with Buffalo in 2018-19, starting Ullmark given his and his team's recent form (1-8-1 in the last 10 games) does not seem like a wise move. Look elsewhere if possible.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...