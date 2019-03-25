Ullmark will start Monday's road game in New Jersey, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Ullmark has been ice cold dating back to mid-February, posting a 1-7-0 record in eight appearances since Feb. 15. Facing a Devils team that has split two games with Buffalo in 2018-19, starting Ullmark given his and his team's recent form (1-8-1 in the last 10 games) does not seem like a wise move. Look elsewhere if possible.