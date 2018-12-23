Ullmark delivered a 40-save shutout Saturday against the Ducks. The final score was 3-0.

Ullmark's strong season continues. He's now 8-1-3 with three consecutive wins. He's the Sabres' goalie of the future and he's being brought along patiently. Fantasy owners can deploy him in match-ups, but don't overestimate his value. Ullmark is unlikely to unseat starter Carter Hutton, so his ice time will continue to be limited.