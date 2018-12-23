Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Plucks ducks in win
Ullmark delivered a 40-save shutout Saturday against the Ducks. The final score was 3-0.
Ullmark's strong season continues. He's now 8-1-3 with three consecutive wins. He's the Sabres' goalie of the future and he's being brought along patiently. Fantasy owners can deploy him in match-ups, but don't overestimate his value. Ullmark is unlikely to unseat starter Carter Hutton, so his ice time will continue to be limited.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...