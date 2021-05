Ullmark (lower body) is making progress in his recovery, but he won't be available for Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The Sabres only have two games remaining following Tuesday's contest, so Ullmark is running out of time to return this season. Check back for another update on the 27-year-old netminder's status prior to Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh.