Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Pulled at home
Ullmark allowed five goals on 32 shots and played just two periods before being pulled in favor of Carter Hutton on Thursday in a 6-5 overtime win against the Canadiens.
Ullmark was replaced by Hutton to start the third, and as a result won't get credit for the win Thursday. It was the second time this season, in five starts, that the 25-year-old netminder gave up five goals.
