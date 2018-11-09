Ullmark allowed five goals on 32 shots and played just two periods before being pulled in favor of Carter Hutton on Thursday in a 6-5 overtime win against the Canadiens.

Ullmark was replaced by Hutton to start the third, and as a result won't get credit for the win Thursday. It was the second time this season, in five starts, that the 25-year-old netminder gave up five goals.

More News
Our Latest Stories