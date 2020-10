Ullmark signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Sabres on Sunday.

Ullmark was scheduled for an arbitration hearing Monday, but he and the Sabres were able to work out a deal before that meeting. The Swede went 17-14-3 with a 2.69 GAA, a .915 save percentage and one shutout in 34 appearances last season. He will likely continue to have the edge over Carter Hutton for the primary starting role heading into next season.