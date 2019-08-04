Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Reaches deal with Sabres
Ullmark signed a one-year, $1.325 million contract with Buffalo on Saturday.
Ullmark was reportedly seeking $2.65 million while the Sabres were offering $800,000 heading into Friday's arbitration hearing, and the final total ended up in the middle, though in favor of the team. The 26-year-old had a 15-14-5 record with 3.11 GAA last season and figures to enter the upcoming campaign as Carter Hutton's backup.
