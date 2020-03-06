Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Ready to return
Ullmark (leg) will serve as Carter Hutton's backup for Saturday's game versus Philadelphia, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Ullmark has been sidelined for over a month with a leg injury, but now that he's healthy, he'll return to his role splitting the load in goal with Carter Hutton for the remainder of the season. The 26-year-old Swede has compiled a 16-14-3 record while posting a 2.72 GAA and .914 save percentage in 33 games this campaign.
