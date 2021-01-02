Ullmark (undisclosed) is fulfilling his quarantine after a delay in his return to Buffalo for training camp, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Ullmark was a surprise absence from the ice as the Sabres skated for the first time Friday. There's no reason to believe Ullmark will miss any time as the quarantine he is completing is in line with COVID-19 protocols. The 27-year-old Swede is in his prime and expected to be the No. 1 choice for head coach Ralph Krueger heading into the 2020-21 campaign. Fantasy managers may be interested in Ullmark as a high-end third goalie for their rosters.