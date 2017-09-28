Ullmark was sent down to the minors Thursday.

Ullmark manned the crease for just one outing for the Sabres last season -- a three-goal loss -- instead spending the majority of the campaign with AHL Rochester. The 24-year-old put up decent numbers with the Americans, as he went 26-27-2 with a .909 save percentage, but was a long shot to make the 23-man roster after Buffalo brought back Chad Johnson to serve as the backup.