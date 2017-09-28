Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Reassigned to AHL Rochester
Ullmark was sent down to the minors Thursday.
Ullmark manned the crease for just one outing for the Sabres last season -- a three-goal loss -- instead spending the majority of the campaign with AHL Rochester. The 24-year-old put up decent numbers with the Americans, as he went 26-27-2 with a .909 save percentage, but was a long shot to make the 23-man roster after Buffalo brought back Chad Johnson to serve as the backup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...