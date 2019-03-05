Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Receives hook versus Oilers
Ullmark yielded four goals on 20 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Oilers on Monday.
After Ullmark gave up three goals over the final 3:31 of the second period, coach Phil Housley opted to give Carter Hutton a chance in the third period. Ullmark's record fell to 14-10-4 with a 3.13 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The Sabres head on the road to meet the Blackhawks on Thursday, and it's likely Hutton starts that game in the blue paint.
