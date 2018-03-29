Ullmark (undisclosed) still had the day-to-day label ahead of a home contest against the Red Wings on Thursday, but he is moving closer to his return.

It sounds like Saturday's road game against the Predators is a more realistic return target for Ullmark, for whom there's little information available except that he's been "dinged up." The Swede has looked good in limited action, as he's maintained a lofty .935 save percentage through five appearances in 2017-18.