Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Remains sidelined
Ullmark (concussion) is still considered day-to-day and won't dress for Wednesday's game against the Senators.
The Sabres only have two games remaining following Wednesday's contest, so it's possible Ullmark's already seen his last game action of the season. If that ends up being the case, the 24-year-old netminder will end the campaign having compiled a 1-2-0 record while posting an admirable 2.00 GAA and .935 save percentage in five appearances.
More News
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Out Saturday•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Concussed but remains day-to-day•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Remains day-to-day•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: No longer starting Monday•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Starting versus Maple Leafs•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Makes 10 stops in relief Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...