Ullmark (concussion) is still considered day-to-day and won't dress for Wednesday's game against the Senators.

The Sabres only have two games remaining following Wednesday's contest, so it's possible Ullmark's already seen his last game action of the season. If that ends up being the case, the 24-year-old netminder will end the campaign having compiled a 1-2-0 record while posting an admirable 2.00 GAA and .935 save percentage in five appearances.