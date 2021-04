Ullmark pushed aside 40 of 43 shots en route to a 5-3 win over the Flyers on Sunday.

The Swede permitted a pair of first-period goals, but the Sabres would rally back with five goals to the Flyers' one the rest of the way. Overall, this was a fantastic performance from Ullmark, as he never wavered mentally and withstood the season-high 43 shot attempts.