Ullmark was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Friday.

We saw this move coming from a mile away, as Ullmark was only called up Thursday to practice with the big boys. Buffalo has babied the tall tender since drafting him in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, as he's appeared in only 21 games at the highest level, posting an 8-11-2 record, 2.64 GAA and .913 save percentage. Ullmark is sure to be the first goalie called up in the event of injuries to Robin Lehner or Chad Johnson.