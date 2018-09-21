Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Scheduled to start
Ullmark is listed atop the projected goalie order for Friday's preseason road clash with the Maple Leafs. As a result, he's expected to get the starting nod.
Ullmark was deployed for two frames in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets, saving 20 of 21 shots in the process. The Swords are confident in summer free-agent acquisition Carter Hutton -- he signed a three-year contract at $2.75 million AAV -- but the Swede has patiently bided his time in Buffalo's system and this could be the year that he consistently holds down the No. 2 spot at the top level.
