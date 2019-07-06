Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Seeking arbitration
Ullmark filed for salary arbitration Friday.
Ullmark split some time with fellow netminder Carter Hutton last season, logging a 15-14-5 record while sporting a 3.11 GAA and .905 save percentage over 37 appearances. Although the 25-year-old is expected to primarily serve as a backup next season, it's likely that both parties will be able to reach an agreement on a new, higher salary before the arbitration hearings.
