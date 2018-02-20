Ullmark was returned to AHL Rochester on Monday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

After serving as the backup during a 3-2 defeat to Washington on Monday, Ullmark will head back to the minors. The 24-year-old has been fantastic in the AHL this season, posting a 2.43 GAA and .924 save percentage, and if Robin Lehner (upper body) or Chad Johnson are dealt at the deadline, he figures to receive some starts with the big club.

