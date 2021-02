Ullmark will draw the road start for Tuesday's game against the Devils, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The 27-year-old will get his fourth straight start between the pipes, and his third time facing the Devils this season. In 10 appearances this year, Ullmark has a 4-4-2 record to go along with a 2.66 GAA and .906 save percentage over that span. The Swede will face a decent matchup against a New Jersey offense that sits 21st in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.77).