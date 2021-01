Ullmark will guard the visiting cage in Sunday's game against Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Ullmark has faced the Capitals in both of his starts this season, going 0-1-1 along with a 2.44 GAA and .906 save percentage over that span. The Swede will have a chance to pick up his first win of the season Sunday, as Washington will be without Alex Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocols), Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) and Tom Wilson (lower body) up front.