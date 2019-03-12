Ullmark will tend twine Tuesday as a home starter versus the Stars, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Ullmark is caught in a rut, with the Swede having allowed at least three goals in five of his last six appearances -- he's maintained a 4.22 GAA and .881 save percentage over that span. Buffalo's No. 2 netminder will now field shots against a Dallas team that has six wins in the past 10 games.