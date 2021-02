Ullmark (undisclosed) isn't expected to be available for Saturday or Sunday's game versus the Flyers, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Ullmark exited Thursday's loss to the Devils with an undisclosed injury and is currently undergoing further evaluation, so a more concrete timetable for his return will likely be released soon. In the meantime, Carter Hutton will take over as the Sabres' No. 1 netminder.