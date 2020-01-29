Ullmark (leg) is going be sidelined for a minimum of 2-3 games, though the team is still working to determine a more concrete prognosis. Coach Ralph Krueger stated, "His injury is something we have to take serious. We expect to lose him for the next few games, the question now is just how many?" WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

It was a non-contact injury for Ullmark, which is sometimes even more concerning. In his stead, Carter Hutton figures to carry the load while either Andrew Hammond or Jonas Johansson will be promoted from the minors. The 26-year-old Ullmark already set a new career high with 16 wins and had clearly taken hold of the No. 1 job in Buffalo.