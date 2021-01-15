Ullmark is slated to start at home against the Capitals on Friday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Ullmark takes the second game of the Sabres' back-to-back versus Washington. It was a shaky first outing for Carter Hutton on Thursday, as he gave up five goals on 27 shots. As such, Ullmark could begin to open the door to being the No. 1 option if he can put together a strong performance Friday.
