Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice Monday and is expected to start against the Islanders at home, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

It will be Buffalo's first game since Jan. 31 versus the Devils after several members of the team were placed in the COVID-19 protocols. Prior to the team being shutdown, Ullmark has appeared in five of the Sabres' previous six contests in which he posted a 3-0-2 record and 2.64 GAA. If Ullmark can carry that momentum into the rest of the season, he should see the bulk of the starts, though the team will likely face an increase in back-to-backs in order to full out its schedule, which will mean more opportunities for Carter Hutton, including Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders.