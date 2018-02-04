Ullmark did not play for AHL Rochester Saturday after taking a shot near the shoulder in Friday's contest with the Toronto Marlies, The Buffalo News reports.

With the Sabres' season long slipped away, Ullmark could get a look with the big club before season's end, barring a longer-term injury issue here. The young Swede has been impressive all season, making the AHL All-Star Game while sporting a 17-8-3 record with a 2.37 GAA and .926 save percentage. He also won his only start with Buffalo in a game where he allowed just one lone tally on 45 shots.