Ullmark saved 44 of 45 shots during Thursday's 3-1 win over Columbus.

This wasn't too shabby for a season debut. Ullmark posted a .928 save percentage and 2.27 GAA through 26 games with AHL Rochester this season, and he made a statement with Thursday's lights-out showing. He's the team's clear No. 3 behind Robin Lehner and Chad Johnson, but he's definitely a netminder to monitor, especially considering Lehner is currently playing through a minor upper-body ailment.