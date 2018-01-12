Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Shines in 44-save win
Ullmark saved 44 of 45 shots during Thursday's 3-1 win over Columbus.
This wasn't too shabby for a season debut. Ullmark posted a .928 save percentage and 2.27 GAA through 26 games with AHL Rochester this season, and he made a statement with Thursday's lights-out showing. He's the team's clear No. 3 behind Robin Lehner and Chad Johnson, but he's definitely a netminder to monitor, especially considering Lehner is currently playing through a minor upper-body ailment.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...