Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Shines in Florida
Ullmark was sensational Sunday, turning aside 43 shots in a 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Ullmark was under fire for the better part of 60 minutes but did not allow a goal until the 9:29 mark of the second period. The 26-year-old backstop played a vital role in Sunday's win, improving his record to 5-5-3 on the year. Buffalo now travels to Tampa Bay to face the Lightning on Monday.
