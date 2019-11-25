Ullmark was sensational Sunday, turning aside 43 shots in a 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Ullmark was under fire for the better part of 60 minutes but did not allow a goal until the 9:29 mark of the second period. The 26-year-old backstop played a vital role in Sunday's win, improving his record to 5-5-3 on the year. Buffalo now travels to Tampa Bay to face the Lightning on Monday.