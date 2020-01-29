Ullmark (leg) will sit out 3-to-4 weeks.

Ullmark was initially believed to be headed for a few games on the sidelines, but that timetable has now expanded in scope to as long as a month. Ullmark's absence should leave Carter Hutton as the team's primary netminder moving forward, while prospect Jonas Johansson, who owns a 2.19 GAA and a .925 save percentage over 20 appearances with AHL Rochester, was promoted to fill out the depth chart and could also get a few looks in the crease.