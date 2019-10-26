Ullmark posted a 41-save shutout in Friday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Ullmark was good from the start and got better as the game went on, making 21 saves in the third period with the Red Wings pressing for a goal. It's the third shutout of the 26-year-old's career, which improved his record for the year to 3-1-1 in five starts. The Sabres are back home Monday versus the Coyotes, and Ullmark's strong play in Friday's contest gives him a legitimate chance to earn the nod.