Ullmark will backup Carter Hutton for a second straight contest Saturday against the Capitals, NHL.com's Heather Engel reports.

Ullmark was expected to get the starting nod against Washington after Hutton guarded the goal Thursday versus Tampa Bay, but Hutton was sensational in that contest, stopping 39 of 40 shots, so the Sabres have clearly decided to ride the hot hand. Ullmark's next opportunity to start could arrive as soon as Monday against Toronto.