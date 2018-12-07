Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Slated to start
Ullmark will start Saturday's game against the Flyers, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Carter Hutton is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, so Ullmark will fill in as the Sabres' starter until Hutton is ready to return. The 25-year-old netminder has played pretty well in limited action this season, compiling a 5-0-3 record in nine appearances while posting a 2.71 GAA and .921 save percentage over that span. He'll look to stay dialed in and snap his two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Flyers team that's averaging 3.25 goals per game on the road this campaign, ninth in the NHL.
