Updating a previous report, Ullmark will actually cede Saturday's starting duties to Robin Lehner, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Ullmark was initially believed to be the starter for Saturday's matchup, but coach Phil Housley indicated otherwise in his pregame presser. He instead appears destined to warm the bench and should be at the ready if Lehner struggles or suffers an injury. Ullmark's next opportunity to start between the pipes arrives Monday versus the Maples Leafs, though there's no guarantee he will get the nod then either.