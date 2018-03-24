Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Slides to bench Saturday
Updating a previous report, Ullmark will actually cede Saturday's starting duties to Robin Lehner, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
Ullmark was initially believed to be the starter for Saturday's matchup, but coach Phil Housley indicated otherwise in his pregame presser. He instead appears destined to warm the bench and should be at the ready if Lehner struggles or suffers an injury. Ullmark's next opportunity to start between the pipes arrives Monday versus the Maples Leafs, though there's no guarantee he will get the nod then either.
More News
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: In goal against Rangers•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Allows single goal in loss to Habs•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Tabbed to start Friday•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Makes 12 stops in relief Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Makes 28 saves in Monday's loss•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Between pipes Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...