Ullmark will guard the goal Thursday against the Bruins in Boston, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Ullmark is looking to dig himself out of a rut in recent outings, owning a 1-3-0 record over his last four appearances between the pipes. His chances of doing that Thursday may be slim versus a Bruins club averaging 3.73 goals per game on home ice.

