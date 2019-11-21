Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Snares starting nod Thursay
Ullmark will guard the goal Thursday against the Bruins in Boston, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Ullmark is looking to dig himself out of a rut in recent outings, owning a 1-3-0 record over his last four appearances between the pipes. His chances of doing that Thursday may be slim versus a Bruins club averaging 3.73 goals per game on home ice.
