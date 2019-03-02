Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Stands tall in OT win
Ullmark turned aside 41 of 44 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.
Making the performance even more impressive was the fact that the first two Pittsburgh goals came off deflections, while the third was a wicked one-timer by Sidney Crosby on the power play that Ullmark had little chance of stopping. Carter Hutton has been seeing the bulk of the action in net lately for Buffalo, in no small part due to Ullmark coughing up 11 goals total in his prior two starts, but if the 25-year-old has regained his focus he should quickly work his way back into at least a time share.
