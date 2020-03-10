Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Stands tall in shootout victory
Ullmark made 33 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Washington on Monday.
Ullmark was working on a shutout through 40 minutes until goals by Washington's Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov in the game's final 17 minutes forced overtime. The Sabres bounced back to win in the shootout, delivering Ullmark -- out since late January with a leg injury -- his first victory since Jan. 16. He improved to 17-14-3 with a 2.69 GAA and .915 save percentage.
