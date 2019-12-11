Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Stands tall over St. Louis
Ullmark allowed two goals on 30 shots, finishing with 28 saves in a 5-2 win over the Blues on Tuesday.
Ullmark was solid once again and certainly appears to be Buffalo's best option in goal, with Carter Hutton serving as the team's backup following his recent struggles. The victory over St. Louis was Ullmark's fourth win in five starts and gives the Sabres' netminder a 9-6-2 record in 2019-20.
