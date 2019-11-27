Ullmark will start Wednesday's game against the Flames, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 reports.

Ullmark set aside 43 of 45 pucks en route to a 5-2 victory over Florida in his last start, and he gets a nice chance to build off that stellar performance against a Flames team that has just one win and nine goals in its past eight games. With teammate Carter Hutton having gone 0-5-2 over his past seven starts, Ullmark has an opportunity to create some separation atop Buffalo's goaltending depth chart.