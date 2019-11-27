Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Starting against skidding Flames
Ullmark will start Wednesday's game against the Flames, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 reports.
Ullmark set aside 43 of 45 pucks en route to a 5-2 victory over Florida in his last start, and he gets a nice chance to build off that stellar performance against a Flames team that has just one win and nine goals in its past eight games. With teammate Carter Hutton having gone 0-5-2 over his past seven starts, Ullmark has an opportunity to create some separation atop Buffalo's goaltending depth chart.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.