Ullmark (lower body) has been activated off long-term injured reserve and will start between the pipes in Saturday's road matchup with the Bruins.

Ullmark has been sidelined for over a month with a lower-body injury, so although he's been practicing since Tuesday, he'll likely still have some rust to shake off Saturday afternoon. He'll try to earn his sixth win of the season in a road matchup with a Boston club that's averaging 3.25 goals per game at home this year, 12th in the NHL.