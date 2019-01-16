Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Starting in Calgary
Ullmark will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Flames.
Ullmark has struggled recently, compiling an 0-2-0 record in his last three appearances while posting an ugly 3.53 GAA and .893 save percentage over that span. He'll look to get back on track in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Flames team that's won five consecutive contests.
