Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Starting in Carolina
Ullmark will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Hurricanes, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Ullmark was sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Stars, stopping 25 of 27 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 15th loss of the season due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 25-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and snap his three-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Carolina club that's averaging 3.03 goals per game at home this campaign, 14th in the NHL.
