Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Starting in Dallas
Ullmark will guard the goal during Thursday's road game versus the Stars, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Ullmark has been on a roll recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Red Wings and Golden Knights while posting an impressive 1.50 GAA and .938 save percentage. The 26-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his 16th victory of the season in a road matchup with a red-hot Dallas team that's gone 7-1-0 in its last eight games.
