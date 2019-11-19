Ullmark will start Tuesday's home game against Minnesota, Mike Harrington of Buffalo News Sports reports.

The Sabres have won only twice in their past 10 games, and Ullmark was in net for both of those wins. The Swede could really start to wrestle the No. 1 spot away from Carter Hutton with another victory, and Ullmark has a nice opportunity to get back in the win column against a Wild team that's getting outscored 3.45 to 2.65 on average this season.