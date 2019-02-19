Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Starting in Florida
Ullmark will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Panthers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Ullmark was pretty shaky in his last start Friday against the Rangers, surrendering five goals on 28 shots en route to a 6-2 loss. The Swedish netminder will look to put that tough performance behind him and pick up his 14th win of the season in a road meeting with a Florida team that's 14-10-5 at home this campaign.
