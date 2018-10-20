Ullmark will guard the cage in Saturday's road matchup with the Kings, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Ullmark was razor sharp in his season debut last Saturday against Arizona, turning aside 36 shots en route to an impressive 3-0 shutout victory. The 25-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his second victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Kings club that's only averaging 2.00 goals per game this campaign, 28th in the NHL.