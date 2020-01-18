Ullmark will get the starting nod for Saturday's contest in Nashville, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Saturday's game will be Ullmark's 17th start in Buffalo's last 19 contests. The 26-year-old is currently on a three-game winning streak, allowing just four goals on 77 shots during that span. For the season, he's registered a .913 save percentage and 2.72 GAA.