Ullmark will guard the goal in Friday's road game against the Canucks, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark was decent in his last start Wednesday against the Flames, turning aside 30 of 33 shots en route to a hard-fought overtime victory. The Swedish backstop will look to keep rolling and secure his 11th win of the season in a road matchup with a Canucks club that's averaging 3.09 goals per game at home this campaign, 17th in the NHL.