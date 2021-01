Ullmark will guard the cage during Friday's road clash with the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Ullmark was a little shaky in his season debut last Friday against the same Washington team, surrendering two goals on just 21 shots en route to a 2-1 loss. The 27-year-old Swede will have a great opportunity to pick up his first win of the season Friday, as the Capitals will be without Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov, who are all out due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.