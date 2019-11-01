Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Starting in Washington
Ullmark will patrol the crease during Friday's road game against the Capitals, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Ullmark was unbeatable during his last start last Friday against Detroit, stopping all 41 shots he faced en route to a 2-0 victory and his first shutout of the season. The 26-year-old Swede will look to stay sharp in a tough road matchup with a hot Capitals club that's gone 6-0-1 in its last seven games.
